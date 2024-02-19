Howard plays South Carolina State after Dockery’s 26-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-16, 4-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-14, 5-3 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-16, 4-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-14, 5-3 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Marcus Dockery scored 26 points in Howard’s 90-82 victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bison have gone 6-3 at home. Howard leads the MEAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Seth Towns averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Howard is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 71.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 75.9 Howard gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is averaging 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bison. Dockery is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Michael Teal is averaging 8.2 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

