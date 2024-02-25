Howard hosts Coppin State following Battle’s 27-point outing

Coppin State Eagles (2-22, 1-9 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-15, 6-4 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin…

Coppin State Eagles (2-22, 1-9 MEAC) at Howard Bison (12-15, 6-4 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Howard Bison after Malik Battle scored 27 points in Coppin State’s 68-66 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison are 7-4 in home games. Howard is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-9 in MEAC play. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 19.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Winston averaging 4.3.

Howard is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 57.6 points per game, 18.1 fewer points than the 75.7 Howard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.8 points for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

