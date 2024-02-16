Holmes and No. 16 Dayton host Fordham

Fordham Rams (10-14, 4-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (20-4, 10-2 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Fordham Rams (10-14, 4-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (20-4, 10-2 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Dayton plays the Fordham Rams after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton’s 75-59 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Flyers have gone 12-0 at home. Dayton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 4-7 in A-10 play. Fordham allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Dayton is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham scores 8.8 more points per game (72.8) than Dayton allows to opponents (64.0).

The Flyers and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Kyle Rose averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Elijah Gray is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.