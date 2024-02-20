Hinson leads Pittsburgh against Wake Forest

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-8, 8-6 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-8, 8-6 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Blake Hinson scored 41 points in Pittsburgh’s 86-59 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Demon Deacons have gone 13-0 at home. Wake Forest has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Wake Forest averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is averaging 18.4 points for the Demon Deacons. Andrew Carr is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.