Henry and the Texas Southern Tigers take on conference foe UAPB

Texas Southern Tigers (11-14, 9-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-15, 7-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Texas Southern in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Golden Lions are 7-5 on their home court. UAPB is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 9-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UAPB averages 79.9 points, 9.4 more per game than the 70.5 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 68.2 points per game, 13.2 fewer points than the 81.4 UAPB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad Williams is averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Lions.

PJ Henry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

