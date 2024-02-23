Heise and Northern Iowa host Drake

Drake Bulldogs (23-5, 14-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 9-8 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drake Bulldogs (23-5, 14-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 9-8 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Drake Bulldogs after Nate Heise scored 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 81-73 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Panthers are 9-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 14-3 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Northern Iowa makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Drake has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is scoring 13.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Tucker DeVries is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.