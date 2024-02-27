Harris double-double propels Howard past Coppin State 78-69

Bryce Harris finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds to spark Howard to a 78-69 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds to spark Howard to a 78-69 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

Seth Towns made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Bison (13-15, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Hairston scored 14 on 6-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Justin Winston scored 25 to lead the Eagles (2-23, 1-10), who have lost nine in a row. Preist Ryan had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

