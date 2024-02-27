Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Harris double-double propels Howard…

Harris double-double propels Howard past Coppin State 78-69

The Associated Press

February 27, 2024, 4:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds to spark Howard to a 78-69 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.

Seth Towns made four 3-pointers and scored 18 for the Bison (13-15, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Hairston scored 14 on 6-for-9 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Justin Winston scored 25 to lead the Eagles (2-23, 1-10), who have lost nine in a row. Preist Ryan had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up