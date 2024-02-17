Harris and Boston College host Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (14-10, 5-8 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (15-10, 6-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (14-10, 5-8 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Miami Hurricanes after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 20 points in Boston College’s 89-77 win against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 9-4 at home. Boston College has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hurricanes are 6-8 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Boston College makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Miami (FL) averages 5.3 more points per game (77.9) than Boston College gives up to opponents (72.6).

The Eagles and Hurricanes match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is averaging 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks for the Eagles. Harris is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Norchad Omier is averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.