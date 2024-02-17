Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman against Alcorn State after 20-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-17, 6-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-12, 7-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (7-17, 6-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Alcorn State Braves after Zion Harmon scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 83-79 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-3 in home games. Alcorn State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is sixth in the SWAC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 5.0.

Alcorn State scores 69.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.5 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Alcorn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

