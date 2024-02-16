Live Radio
Hargress scores 21 as UC Riverside beats Cal State Fullerton 81-73

The Associated Press

February 16, 2024, 12:31 AM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress had 21 points in UC Riverside’s 81-73 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday night.

Hargress also contributed eight rebounds and six assists for the Highlanders (11-15, 6-8 Big West Conference). Nate Pickens hit three 3-pointers and scored 19. Kaleb Smith pitched in with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Tory San Antonio finished with 14 points for the Titans (11-14, 4-9). Dominic Brewton added 13 points. Grayson Carper had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

