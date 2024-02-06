Harcum and Appalachian State host Texas State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (9-14, 3-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the Texas State Bobcats after Terence Harcum scored 26 points in Appalachian State’s 85-84 overtime victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 5-4 at home. Texas State is fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 70.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is third in college basketball with 28.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Abson averaging 5.6.

Texas State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The Bobcats and Mountaineers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Love is averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Myles Tate is averaging eight points and 3.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

