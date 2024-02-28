Live Radio
Hannah scores 22 as Bradley takes down Southern Illinois 86-67

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 11:02 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darius Hannah scored 22 points as Bradley beat Southern Illinois 86-67 on Wednesday night.

Hannah also contributed seven rebounds for the Braves (21-9, 13-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Connor Hickman added 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Malevy Leons finished with 16 points.

The Salukis (19-11, 11-8) were led in scoring by AJ Ferguson, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Southern Illinois also got 15 points from Jarrett Hensley. Troy D’Amico also had 10 points.

Hannah scored 13 point to help the Braves build a 37-27 halftime lead. Bradley extended its lead to 76-49, fueled by a 15-0 run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

