Hampton visits Dell’Orso and Campbell

Hampton Pirates (6-21, 1-13 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-15, 6-8 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (6-21, 1-13 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-15, 6-8 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -9; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Hampton Pirates after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points in Campbell’s 81-66 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Fighting Camels are 9-5 on their home court. Campbell is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The Pirates are 1-13 in conference play. Hampton is sixth in the CAA scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Campbell’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dell’Orso is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Kyrese Mullen is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.