Hall leads George Mason against No. 16 Dayton after 20-point performance

Dayton Flyers (21-4, 11-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (17-8, 6-6 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (21-4, 11-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (17-8, 6-6 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays the No. 16 Dayton Flyers after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in George Mason’s 90-67 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Patriots are 12-2 in home games. George Mason is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Flyers are 11-2 against conference opponents. Dayton is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Dayton averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 17.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Koby Brea is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10.4 points. Daron Holmes is averaging 21.8 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.