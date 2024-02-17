Haggerty and Tulsa earn 93-82 OT win over Rice

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 30 points, including six in the overtime, as Tulsa beat Rice 93-82 on…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 30 points, including six in the overtime, as Tulsa beat Rice 93-82 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Barnes and Cobe Williams each hit a 3-pointer as Tulsa outscored Rice 14-3 in the extra period.

Haggerty added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Golden Hurricane (13-12, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). Jared Garcia added 14 points. Barnes finished with 12 points and Williams scored 11.

Travis Evee led the way for the Owls (9-16, 3-9) with 21 points. Max Fiedler added 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for Rice. In addition, Alem Huseinovic had 14 points and two steals.

Haggerty led Tulsa with 10 second-half points and also hit the game-tying layup with 1:00 remaining to send the game to overtime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

