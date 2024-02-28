Griffen leads No. 14 Alabama against Ole Miss after 21-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 6-8 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-8, 6-8 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -6; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Alabama visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Rylan Griffen scored 21 points in Alabama’s 117-95 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 14-2 at home. Ole Miss is 7-1 in one-possession games.

The Crimson Tide are 11-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Crimson Tide square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is averaging 17.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Allen Flanigan is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Mark Sears is scoring 20.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Crimson Tide. Griffen is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 92.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

