Gregory has 19 as Appalachian State takes down Marshall 73-58

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 19 points in Appalachian State’s 73-58 victory against Marshall on Thursday night.

Gregory added six steals for the Mountaineers (21-5, 11-2 Sun Belt Conference). Tre’Von Spillers scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added 14 rebounds. Myles Tate went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Kevon Voyles led the way for the Thundering Herd (12-14, 7-6) with 19 points. Marshall also got 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals from Jacob Conner. Kamdyn Curfman also put up 11 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

