Green Bay visits Enaruna and Cleveland State

Green Bay Phoenix (17-12, 12-6 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (17-12, 10-8 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Green Bay Phoenix after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 73-71 win over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Vikings have gone 12-2 in home games. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon League with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Enaruna averaging 2.6.

The Phoenix are 12-6 against conference opponents. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon League with 12.8 assists per game led by Noah Reynolds averaging 4.4.

Cleveland State scores 76.5 points, 8.9 more per game than the 67.6 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 68.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enaruna is averaging 20 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Reynolds is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

