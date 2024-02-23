Green Bay hosts Purdue Fort Wayne following Morton-Robertson’s 24-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-10, 8-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-10, 8-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits the Green Bay Phoenix after Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-69 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix are 10-2 in home games. Green Bay is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mastodons are 8-8 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Green Bay is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 14.2 more points per game (81.1) than Green Bay gives up to opponents (66.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.