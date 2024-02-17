Grand Canyon takes home win streak into matchup with Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-2, 13-1 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-2, 13-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Cal Baptist looking to continue its 12-game home winning streak.

The Antelopes have gone 13-0 at home. Grand Canyon is the WAC leader with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 7.8.

The Lancers have gone 7-6 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is fourth in the WAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Yvan Ouedraogo averaging 3.0.

Grand Canyon makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Cal Baptist averages 68.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 67.3 Grand Canyon allows.

The Antelopes and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.2 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.