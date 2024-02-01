Grand Canyon aims for 20th victory of season in matchup with Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (12-8, 5-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 9-1 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Seattle U Redhawks (12-8, 5-4 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 9-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Antelopes play the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes are 10-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is ninth in the WAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.6.

The Redhawks are 5-4 in WAC play. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WAC scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 7.3.

Grand Canyon scores 79.5 points, 12.3 more per game than the 67.2 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 7.8 more points per game (74.5) than Grand Canyon allows (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe McGlothan is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Cameron Tyson is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.