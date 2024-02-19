Grambling visits Prairie View A&M after Smith’s 22-point showing

Grambling Tigers (12-13, 9-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-15, 5-7 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Grambling Tigers (12-13, 9-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-15, 5-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays the Grambling Tigers after Charles Smith IV scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 77-71 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 9-3 in SWAC play. Grambling ranks seventh in the SWAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Aku averaging 2.0.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Panthers. Charles Lane Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Kintavious Dozier averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.