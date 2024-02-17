Gohlke’s 10 3-pointers, 31 points lead Oakland past IUPUI 107-59

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Jack Gohlke’s 31 points led Oakland over IUPUI 107-59 on Saturday night. Gohlke made 10…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Jack Gohlke’s 31 points led Oakland over IUPUI 107-59 on Saturday night.

Gohlke made 10 3-pointers for the Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League). Rocket Watts finished 6 of 8 from the field to add 15 points. Osei Price had 14 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

DJ Jackson led the way for the Jaguars (6-22, 2-15) with 17 points. Bryce Monroe added nine points for IUPUI. Qwanzi Samuels also had eight points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Jaguars.

