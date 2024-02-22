Gohlke leads Oakland against Robert Morris

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Robert Morris Colonials after Jack Gohlke scored 31 points in Oakland’s 107-59 win against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Colonials are 7-6 on their home court. Robert Morris ranks third in the Horizon League with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Markeese Hastings averaging 2.9.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 13-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Robert Morris scores 75.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 73.5 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 76.9 points per game, 0.7 more than the 76.2 Robert Morris allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hastings is averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.