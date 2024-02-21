Gohlke leads Oakland against Robert Morris after 31-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 13-4 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the Robert Morris Colonials after Jack Gohlke scored 31 points in Oakland’s 107-59 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Colonials are 7-6 on their home court. Robert Morris is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 13-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Robert Morris is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 76.9 points per game, 0.7 more than the 76.2 Robert Morris allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Corbin averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Gohlke is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.