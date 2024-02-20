Girard and Clemson host Georgia Tech

Clemson Tigers (17-8, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (17-8, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Joseph Girard III scored 23 points in Clemson’s 78-77 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-6 at home. Georgia Tech is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-7 against ACC opponents. Clemson is sixth in the ACC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by PJ Hall averaging 9.7.

Georgia Tech is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kyle Sturdivant is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Girard averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 20.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

