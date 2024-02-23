Georgia Tech visits Miami (FL), aims to end road losing streak

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 4-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-12, 6-10 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 4-12 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (15-12, 6-10 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Yellow Jackets take on Miami (FL).

The Hurricanes have gone 11-4 at home. Miami (FL) has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 4-12 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is third in the ACC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 2.4.

Miami (FL) averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 70.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 73.0 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 17.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

Miles Kelly averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Baye Ndongo is shooting 51.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

