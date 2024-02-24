Georgia plays No. 14 Auburn, aims to end home losing streak

Auburn Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Auburn Tigers (20-6, 9-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts No. 14 Auburn looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-4 in home games. Georgia is seventh in the SEC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Tigers are 9-4 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Georgia makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Auburn averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is averaging 9.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

