George Washington visits Saint Louis following Bishop’s 32-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-12, 3-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-17, 2-11 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Saint Louis Billikens after James Bishop scored 32 points in George Washington’s 79-75 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens have gone 7-6 at home. Saint Louis is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries are 3-10 in conference games. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

Saint Louis averages 73.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 78.2 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 14 points. Sincere Parker is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Garrett Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Bishop is shooting 31.9% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 1-9, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.