George Washington visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) following Bishop’s 23-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-11, 3-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 6-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-11, 3-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 6-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after James Bishop scored 23 points in George Washington’s 90-74 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Hawks have gone 11-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Revolutionaries are 3-9 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 76.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 78.1 George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheer Fleming is averaging 10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Garrett Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Bishop is averaging 15.7 points and four assists over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

