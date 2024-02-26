George Washington hosts UMass after Bishop’s 34-point game

UMass Minutemen (17-10, 8-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-13, 3-11 A-10) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

UMass Minutemen (17-10, 8-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-13, 3-11 A-10)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the UMass Minutemen after James Bishop scored 34 points in George Washington’s 96-91 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-5 at home. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 78.6 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Minutemen are 8-7 against A-10 opponents. UMass scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

George Washington makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UMass averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 18.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Jacoi Hutchinson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Josh Cohen is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 0-10, averaging 71.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

