George Mason visits Adelekun and Loyola Chicago

George Mason Patriots (18-8, 7-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-7, 11-2 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (18-8, 7-6 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-7, 11-2 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the George Mason Patriots after Dame Adelekun scored 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 77-67 victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Ramblers are 12-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Patriots are 7-6 in conference matchups. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.2.

Loyola Chicago makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). George Mason scores 6.1 more points per game (73.6) than Loyola Chicago gives up (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Patriots. Kelly is averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.