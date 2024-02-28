Gary leads Nebraska against Ohio State after 22-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Ohio State Buckeyes after Juwan Gary scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 73-55 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes have gone 11-4 at home. Ohio State scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 10-7 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Gary averaging 2.5.

Ohio State averages 74.0 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 69.5 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Rienk Mast is averaging 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

