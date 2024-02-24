Garcia, Haggerty lead Tulsa past Charlotte 69-67

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jared Garcia scored 24 points to lead Tulsa and PJ Haggerty secured the victory with two…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jared Garcia scored 24 points to lead Tulsa and PJ Haggerty secured the victory with two free throws with two seconds remaining as the Golden Hurricane defeated Charlotte 69-67 on Saturday night.

Garcia also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (14-13, 5-10 American Athletic Conference). Haggerty added 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 8 from the line, and they also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Cobe Williams shot 6 for 13, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Lu’Cye Patterson led the way for the 49ers (17-10, 11-4) with 20 points and five assists. Jackson Threadgill added 12 points for Charlotte. Dishon Jackson also had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Garcia scored 14 points in the first half and Tulsa went into the break trailing 42-31. Williams scored 10 points in the second half. Tulsa outscored Charlotte by 13 points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.