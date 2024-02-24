Furman plays Wofford after Pegues’ 33-point game

Wofford Terriers (15-13, 8-7 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-13, 9-6 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wofford Terriers (15-13, 8-7 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-13, 9-6 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -8; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman plays the Wofford Terriers after JP Pegues scored 33 points in Furman’s 74-72 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 11-2 in home games. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Vanderwal averaging 2.1.

The Terriers are 8-7 in conference matchups. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 5.7.

Furman is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pegues is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Paladins. Marcus Foster is averaging 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Furman.

Corey Tripp is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

