Freshman Booker leads No. 5 Texas past Iowa State 81-60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker likes her options as the Texas point guard whether the moment requires that she shoot or facilitate for teammates.

Booker had 18 points and 10 assists and led a fourth-quarter serge as No. 5 Texas overwhelmed Iowa State 81-60 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Booker, a freshman, also made three steals. Shaylee Gonzales added 18 points for Texas (24-4, 11-3 Big 12), which outscored Iowa State 23-10 in the fourth quarter to secure coach Vic Schaefer’s 100th victory in four seasons with the Longhorns.

Shay Holle had 16 points, six assists and three steals. Taylor Jones grabbed 13 rebounds and made three blocks. Aaliyah Moore produced 12 points and seven rebounds, most of her contributions coming in the second half.

Booker began the season at forward. She has played point guard the last 15 games since Rori Harmon suffered a season-ending knee injury. She is still learning the position.

“Knowing when it’s my shot and when it’s not,” Booker said. “When to pass it up. I love passing to Shay and Shaylee in the corners.”

Freshman Audi Crooks scored 24 for Iowa State (14-10, 8-6). Addy Brown scored 11.

The 6-foot-3 Crooks scored 13 in the first half — 12 inside — enabling Iowa State to take a three-point lead midway through the second quarter. But Texas responded with a 15-2 push to finish the half with a 43-33 lead. Booker scored six of the 15 for Texas.

The Cyclones trailed by eight after three quarters, but Booker took over again. She made four free throws in three assists in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Holle scored seven in the period.

“We ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Typical Texas team. Big, physical, defend well. They play 94 feet of defense, make you work hard to just do the simple things.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: After an inspiring victory over No. 7 Kansas State in double overtime on Wednesday in Ames, the Cyclones faced a big nemesis — the road. They’ve lost five straight road games. Texas was only the third opponent to outrebound Iowa State this season, and the Longhorns did it in a big way — 38-27. Brown led Iowa State with five rebounds.

Texas: The Longhorns win left them tied with West Virginia for second place in the Big 12 one game behind Oklahoma. West Virginia beat Oklahoma on Saturday in Morgantown. Texas plays at Oklahoma on Feb. 28.

EMBRACING NEW ROLE

Holle has played the full 40 minutes eight times in 14 Big 12 games. Holle, a senior guard, began the season as a backup but became a starter when Texas lost Harmon in late December. Holle has taken on one of Harmon’s old jobs, guarding opponents’ top perimeter players.

“I couldn’t be more pleased or proud of her,” Schaefer said. “What I’ve had to ask her to do, and what she’s done for our program, is quite remarkable.”

Fennelly is a fan as well.

“She’s a kid who has always done exactly what they needed when they needed it,” Fennelly said.

UP NEXT

Iowas State hosts Houston on Wednesday.

Texas hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday.

