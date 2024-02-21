Francis, NJIT Highlanders to visit Daniels, New Hampshire Wildcats

NJIT Highlanders (7-17, 3-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (14-10, 6-5 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

NJIT Highlanders (7-17, 3-9 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (14-10, 6-5 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes New Hampshire and NJIT face off on Thursday.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. New Hampshire is second in the America East with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 8.0.

The Highlanders are 3-9 in America East play. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Buchanan averaging 4.3.

New Hampshire scores 75.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 73.8 NJIT gives up. NJIT’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 20 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Adam Hess averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

