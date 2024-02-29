Ford and Southern Utah host Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-15, 7-9 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-18, 4-12 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-15, 7-9 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-18, 4-12 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Dominique Ford scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 90-85 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Thunderbirds are 6-6 on their home court. Southern Utah ranks fifth in the WAC with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Parsa Fallah averaging 9.0.

The Wildcats are 7-9 in WAC play. Abilene Christian is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Southern Utah scores 75.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 74.5 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 72.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 77.6 Southern Utah gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fallah is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Ford is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Hunter Jack Madden averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 14.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.