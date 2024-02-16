Florida visits Georgia after Clayton’s 21-point performance

Florida Gators (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida Gators (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points in Florida’s 82-80 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 in home games. Georgia is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Gators are 7-4 against SEC opponents. Florida leads college basketball with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 7.9.

Georgia averages 75.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 76.6 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. RJ Melendez is averaging 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Clayton is averaging 16.3 points for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 16.2 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.