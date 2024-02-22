Live Radio
Filipovity scores 13 as Maine beats UMBC 62-56

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 8:22 PM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Peter Filipovity had 13 points in Maine’s 62-56 victory against UMBC on Thursday night.

Filipovity added 11 rebounds for the Black Bears (12-15, 4-8 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes scored 12 points while going 4 of 11 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line. Kristians Feierbergs finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

The Retrievers (9-19, 4-9) were led by Dion Brown, who posted 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Marcus Banks added 16 points for UMBC. In addition, Max Lorca-Lloyd had eight points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

