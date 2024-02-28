FGCU visits North Florida after Anderson’s 26-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-17, 6-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (15-14, 8-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-17, 6-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (15-14, 8-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -3.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the North Florida Ospreys after Zach Anderson scored 26 points in FGCU’s 90-81 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Ospreys are 10-4 on their home court. North Florida is 7-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 6-8 against ASUN opponents.

North Florida is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game North Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is averaging 6.2 points for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

