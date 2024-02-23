Fairfield visits Quinnipiac following Balanc’s 22-point showing

Fairfield Stags (16-10, 10-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-6, 11-3 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (16-10, 10-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-6, 11-3 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts the Fairfield Stags after Matt Balanc scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 80-66 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Quinnipiac is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags have gone 10-5 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 18.6 points. Amarri Tice is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Caleb Fields is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Stags. Jalen Leach is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.