Evansville visits Illinois State after Kinziger’s 31-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (15-11, 6-9 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-14, 6-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Johnny Kinziger scored 31 points in Illinois State’s 80-67 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Redbirds are 7-6 in home games. Illinois State has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Purple Aces are 6-9 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Illinois State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Burford is averaging 13.2 points for the Redbirds. Luke Kasubke is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Yacine Toumi is averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 9.1 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

