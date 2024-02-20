Evansville faces UIC after Humrichous’ 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (15-12, 6-10 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 3-13 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-12, 6-10 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 3-13 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits the UIC Flames after Ben Humrichous scored 21 points in Evansville’s 86-79 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Flames are 5-8 on their home court. UIC ranks eighth in the MVC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 1.6.

The Purple Aces are 6-10 in MVC play. Evansville ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

UIC scores 69.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 73.1 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 73.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the 69.0 UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games for UIC.

Kenny Strawbridge averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Yacine Toumi is shooting 57.0% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.