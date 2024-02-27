Eugene leads Troy against Louisiana after 21-point showing

Troy Trojans (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-12, 9-7 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after Christyon Eugene scored 21 points in Troy’s 84-78 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-2 in home games. Louisiana is sixth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Trojans are 12-4 against conference opponents. Troy is 0-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisiana averages 76.3 points, 6.2 more per game than the 70.1 Troy gives up. Troy averages 8.6 more points per game (79.7) than Louisiana allows to opponents (71.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Eugene is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.