Elon visits Hofstra after Thomas’ 28-point game

Elon Phoenix (12-16, 5-10 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (17-11, 10-5 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Elon Phoenix after Tyler Thomas scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 69-57 win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Pride have gone 10-2 in home games. Hofstra averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jaquan Carlos with 6.3.

The Phoenix are 5-10 in CAA play. Elon has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Hofstra averages 74.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 75.5 Elon allows. Elon scores 5.2 more points per game (74.1) than Hofstra allows to opponents (68.9).

The Pride and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 42.6% and averaging 22.3 points for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.6 points for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

