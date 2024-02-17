Edwards scores 19 in James Madison’s 87-80 win against Georgia Southern

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 19 points in James Madison’s 87-80 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards had 19 points in James Madison’s 87-80 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Edwards shot 4 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Dukes (24-3, 12-3 Sun Belt Conference). T.J. Bickerstaff scored 16 points, going 6 of 12 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Julien Wooden shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points. The Dukes extended their winning streak to six games.

The Eagles (5-22, 5-9) were led by Eugene Brown III, who posted 21 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Tidwell added 14 points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Tyren Moore finished with 12 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

