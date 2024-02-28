Eastern Washington faces Montana following Coward’s 30-point game

Montana Grizzlies (19-9, 10-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (19-9, 10-5 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (18-10, 12-3 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Montana Grizzlies after Cedric Coward scored 30 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-76 win against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Eagles are 9-1 on their home court. Eastern Washington averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Grizzlies are 10-5 in Big Sky play. Montana ranks fifth in the Big Sky giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Eastern Washington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kyman is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.9 points. Coward is averaging 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Aanen Moody is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

