Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay after Jones’ 30-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-11, 12-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (15-14, 8-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Dezi Jones scored 30 points in Austin Peay’s 90-85 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors have gone 10-2 in home games. Austin Peay has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 12-2 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is fourth in the ASUN scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 12.0.

Austin Peay’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Governors.

Cozart is averaging 15.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.