Eastern Illinois visits Tennessee Tech following Davis’ 24-point outing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (13-15, 7-8 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-19, 4-11 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Josiah Davis scored 24 points in Tennessee Tech’s 78-77 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-8 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks seventh in the OVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Jayvis Harvey averaging 3.2.

The Panthers are 7-8 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.1% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Tennessee Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harvey is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Davis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Nakyel Shelton is averaging 10.6 points for the Panthers. Dan Luers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

